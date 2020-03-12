Coronavirus New York update: Orange County reports first case of coronavirus

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The Orange County Health Department was notified of the first positive test result of a resident for Coronavirus (COVID-19).The person is presently hospitalized and isolated, officials said."When a positive test occurs, the healthcare provider creates a line list," Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said. "What that means is a list is created of all persons the patient was in contact with. The County Health Department then contacts people on that list to notify them of the potential exposure. Such persons are assessed using clinical criteria to determine their symptoms and the potential need for testing."The new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia.