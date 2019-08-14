Health & Fitness

Court order sought to let unvaccinated students attend school in New York

ALBANY, New York -- New York students who haven't been vaccinated against measles and other diseases are waiting to hear if they can go back to school.

The state requires all students be vaccinated, but until recently made an exception for those whose parents objected on religious grounds.

Some of those parents are now challenging the change in court, saying it will keep 26,000 children out of school and daycare.

On Wednesday, lawyers from the state and Children's Health Defense will argue the issue before a judge in Albany.

Lawmakers did away with the non-medical exemptions in June following the biggest measles outbreak in more than 25 years. More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in New York, the majority of them in New York City.

