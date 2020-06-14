Reopening New Jersey: Outdoor dining, indoor retail as NJ enters Stage 2

Phase 2 reopening means non-essential retails stores can let customers back inside rather than just curbside.
Stores are limited to 50% of approved capacity, customers and employees must wear face coverings and areas used by employees must be regularly sanitized.
Restaurants can also offer "outdoor" dining along with takeout. Tables must be six feet apart and other safety and sanitization protocols must be followed.
The governor says with this Stage 2 reopening the state has launched an initiative to help small businesses called "One Jersey Pledge."
Motor Vehicle Commission restarts drop-off and pick-up services.
Childcare centers can reopen. Libraries can do curbside pickup and open outdoor spaces to the public.
"Libraries are an important resource in normal times, but are even more critical now as many New Jerseyans utilize the numerous and often free resources that they have to offer," said Governor Murphy. "Reopening our libraries for curbside pickup will ensure that families in our state can continue to have access to literature, arts, and so much more that these institutions provide."
Other notable items:
Many churches in New Jersey opened their doors to parishioners for mass and services on Sunday, limiting to 50 people or 25 percent, whichever number is smaller.
Even though services looked a little different with a much smaller gathering than before, it's a start as face masks and social distancing is required.
Archdiocese of Newark will also resume public weekday masses, funerals, baptisms and weddings on Monday.
The first church-based COVID-19 testing site will also open at St. Matthew AME in Orange. Testing will be available from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM by appointment only.
