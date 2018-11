Owl's Head Yoga opens in Bay Ridge, offers classes in yoga and belly-dancing

A new yoga and belly-dancing spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Owl's Head Yoga , the fresh arrival is located at 278 73rd St. in Bay Ridge.From Yoga 101 to Simple Stretch to all-level Yoga Bootcamp, yogis can find a class to meet their physical and mental needs at Owl's Head Yoga. Belly-dancing classes are also offered and explore the basic technique of the dance.With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Owl's Head Yoga seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Marisa L., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 11, wrote, "The space is impeccable and beautiful. Erica is so friendly and welcoming. I took Dorian's 11 a.m. class on a Sunday, and it was a well balanced, energetic vinyasa, which is a great start to the day. Prices are very reasonable."And Anna G. wrote , "I haven't done yoga in a while, but a friend brought me to this yoga studio and I loved it! It looks like a trendy boutique city studio but still has a very 'homey' Bay Ridge feel, so it's the best of both worlds."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Owl's Head Yoga is open seven days a week; check the website or call ahead for class, event and workshop hours.