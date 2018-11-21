HEALTH & FITNESS

Owl's Head Yoga opens in Bay Ridge, offers classes in yoga and belly-dancing

Photo: Owl's Head Yoga/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new yoga and belly-dancing spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Owl's Head Yoga, the fresh arrival is located at 278 73rd St. in Bay Ridge.

From Yoga 101 to Simple Stretch to all-level Yoga Bootcamp, yogis can find a class to meet their physical and mental needs at Owl's Head Yoga. Belly-dancing classes are also offered and explore the basic technique of the dance.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Owl's Head Yoga seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Marisa L., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 11, wrote, "The space is impeccable and beautiful. Erica is so friendly and welcoming. I took Dorian's 11 a.m. class on a Sunday, and it was a well balanced, energetic vinyasa, which is a great start to the day. Prices are very reasonable."

And Anna G. wrote, "I haven't done yoga in a while, but a friend brought me to this yoga studio and I loved it! It looks like a trendy boutique city studio but still has a very 'homey' Bay Ridge feel, so it's the best of both worlds."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Owl's Head Yoga is open seven days a week; check the website or call ahead for class, event and workshop hours.
