Coronavirus

COVID vaccine update: Oxford researcher says Phase 3 results expected by Christmas

LONDON -- A key researcher at the University of Oxford says scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas.

Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said Thursday that research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results.

He told the BBC, "I think we're getting close, and it's definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress."

Pollard discussed progress in the late-stage trials as Oxford released a study based on earlier research that found the vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in people over age 70. Pollard said this is important because vaccines often don't work as well in older people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & worldlondon
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
As cases rise, New Jersey fears another shutdown is looming
Potential NJ Nabisco factory shut down could cut 600 jobs
Coronavirus Live Updates: Many hospitals overwhelmed in US, jail inmates help morgues in TX
Parents, students to deliver petition protesting closure of NYC schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents, students to deliver petition protesting closure of NYC schools
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies
As cases rise, New Jersey fears another shutdown is looming
Small owl discovered in Rockefeller Christmas tree
2-alarm fire burns in Upper West Side apartment building
250,000 COVID deaths: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
NYC schools closed through Thanksgiving, move to remote learning
Show More
Coronavirus Live Updates: Many hospitals overwhelmed in US, jail inmates help morgues in TX
AccuWeather: Stays cool, but weekend warms up
Knife attack breaks out in IHOP after mask argument
UPS worker pushed onto subway tracks in NYC
Woman brutally attacked in subway elevator during dispute over masks
More TOP STORIES News