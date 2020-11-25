Parents protest outside mayor's home, calling for New York City Schools reopening plan

PRESS CONFERENCE & RALLY THIS MORNING!



YELLOW ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 2.5%

ORANGE ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%

RED ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 3.0%

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Parents held a rally and protest outside Gracie Mansion Wednesday morning.They're demanding a plan from Mayor Bill de Blasio on how and when he plans to reopen schools.New York City public school students remain home for remote learning after the city hit the 3% threshold.The mayor promised to draw out additional precautions to reopen the schools by Wednesday.The group says they've grown to 15,000 members and they see no reason schools should not be reopened.But with the rising cases, much of the city might soon become an orange zone which would then give the state authority over schools."Parents have been completely left out of this process. We have no seat at the table and we are here to take our seat at the table," said Daniela Jampel, a parent.One week ago, parents marched down Park Row to the gates of City Hall to deliver a petition with more than 12,000 signatures on it, demanding schools reopen.The group of parents cited data which said that out of more than 140,000 COVID tests among teachers and students since mid-October, just 308 have come back positive.That's a positivity rate of only 0.23%.Politicians including Public Advocate Jumaani Williams and City Council Education Chair Mark Treyger have also been outspoken on their desire to see schools reopen."So, for a mayor who ran on a platform of ending the tale of two cities, that tale is fully wide open right now. That that two cities, two cities are in full-blown mode right now in New York," Treyger said last week."We shouldn't have people eating indoors and going to non-essentials, while students are not able to learn properly that just didn't make any sense," Williams said last week.The parents rallied at City Hall last Friday and then left on the way to Governor Cuomo's office in Midtown to deliver the same message to him.The Family Homelessness Coalition released a statement last Friday urging NYC not to forget about the 114,000 homeless children at high risk of falling behind.- Houses of Worship: 50% capacity- Mass gatherings: 25 people maximum- Businesses: Open- Dining: Indoor/Outdoor, 4-person max per table- Schools: Open, mandatory 20% testing- Houses of Worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum- Mass gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor- Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses such as gyms and personal care- Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4-person maximum per table- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open- Houses of Worship: 25% capacity, 10 people maximum- Mass gatherings: Prohibited- Businesses: Essential only- Dining: Takeout/delivery only- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open