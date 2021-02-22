coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Party with 300 people inside shut down in Queens

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Authorities shut down a party at an unlicensed bar in Queens that had more than 300 people inside.

Deputies from the New York City Sheriff's Office broke up the bash around 2:25 a.m. Sunday at a building on Junction Boulevard near 35th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Images posted to Twitter by the sheriff show a club-like atmosphere inside the building with dozens of people not adhering to social distancing and not wearing masks.



According to the sheriff, the operators were cited for violating emergency orders and the health code as well as for having no liquor license.

Additionally, five people were charged with various misdemeanors.

And deputies bolted shut four egresses.

Coronavirus NY: New York resident has COVID variant 1st detected in South Africa
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been detected in a New York resident for the first time.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancingbarface maskhospitalpartynyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
MTA increasing overnight subway service starting tonight
COVID Updates: Deadly US ice storms slows down vaccine shipments
Amanda Kloots gets COVID vaccine after Nick Cordero's death
COVID Vaccine Updates: Timeline shifts for vaccinating children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
139-year-old house rolls to new San Francisco address
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
Police: Woman hit toddler during argument at Harlem subway stop
Central Park ice rinks won't close early after all
Man stabbed on subway after woman told him to 'stay safe': NYPD
Police search for man who drew swastika on Queens synagogue
Advocates denounce violent attacks against Asians, call out NYC officials
Show More
NY resident has COVID variant 1st detected in South Africa
MTA increasing overnight subway service starting tonight
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
Amanda Kloots gets COVID vaccine after Nick Cordero's death
US inches closer to 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News