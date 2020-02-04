Health & Fitness

Cruise passengers quarantined after 1 tests positive for coronavirus

Nearly 3,000 passengers remain quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan after a passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials say the passenger who tested positive is an 80-year-old man. A woman onboard the cruise says she fears the virus has spread.

What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

Japanese authorities are racing to contain the possible outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus after it was revealed that an infected passenger flew into Tokyo and spent a few days aboard a Princess cruise ship. That forced authorities to lock down the vessel and quarantine thousands of people on board.

This is the second known cruise to be quarantined over coronavirus concerns. Just last week, about 7,000 passengers were held on an Italian cruise ship, as they waited for the test results of a 54-year-old woman who fell ill with a fever and flu-like symptoms.

