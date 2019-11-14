Pearle Vision is traveling across the country on wheels for kids in need of eye care

Pearle Vision wants to ensure that every child, regardless of socio-economic background, has the opportunity to have the proper eyewear.
Pearle Vision has hit the road, traveling to schools across the country, in their new mobile Vision Van, to provide eye care for children in need! The overall mission is to give comprehensive eye exams and corrective eyewear for underprivileged students across the country.
The Vision Van is a massive 18-wheeler. The front half features a full-comprehensive eye care suite. The back half of the Vision Van is where eyeglasses will be made on-site.
Children that come in in the morning can get a comprehensive eye exam and if identified as having a visual acuity issue, will be able to have their perfect pair of glasses by the time they leave at the end of the school day.
"By getting that comprehensive eye exam, what we're doing is stopping the process of struggle and unlocking the possibilities of an amazing future in focus," said Pearle Vision chief marketing officer Doug Zarkin.
Over the next 12 months, ABSee will bring these vision care clinics to cities from Atlanta to Seattle and from Toronto to Puerto Rico. At these clinics, there will be volunteers who will conduct vision tests and optometrists performing eye exams.
The program will provide no-cost access to eye care as well as corrective eyewear to children in need across neighborhoods in North America where Pearle Vision EyeCare Centers are located.
"Most parents don't recognize that one out of every four school-aged kids has an undiagnosed vision issue," said Zarkin. "As a parent, we want to make sure that our child has the most important school supply necessary to learn and have a successful year which is clear sight and healthy eyes."
The next ABSee mobile eye care clinic making a pit stop in New York will take place in May of 2020.
Signs that parents should look out for regarding your child's vision:
By getting annual eye exam at Pearle Vision, you're stopping your child's struggle and unlocking an amazing future in focus.
