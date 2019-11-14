Health & Fitness

Pearle Vision is traveling across the country on wheels for kids in need of eye care

By
ROSLYN, New York (WABC) -- 1 out of every 4 school-aged kids has an undiagnosed vision issue. For parents, you want to make sure your child has the most important school supply necessary... clear sight and healthy eyes.

Pearle Vision wants to ensure that every child, regardless of socio-economic background, has the opportunity to have the proper eyewear.

Pearle Vision has hit the road, traveling to schools across the country, in their new mobile Vision Van, to provide eye care for children in need! The overall mission is to give comprehensive eye exams and corrective eyewear for underprivileged students across the country.

The Vision Van is a massive 18-wheeler. The front half features a full-comprehensive eye care suite. The back half of the Vision Van is where eyeglasses will be made on-site.

Children that come in in the morning can get a comprehensive eye exam and if identified as having a visual acuity issue, will be able to have their perfect pair of glasses by the time they leave at the end of the school day.

"By getting that comprehensive eye exam, what we're doing is stopping the process of struggle and unlocking the possibilities of an amazing future in focus," said Pearle Vision chief marketing officer Doug Zarkin.

Over the next 12 months, ABSee will bring these vision care clinics to cities from Atlanta to Seattle and from Toronto to Puerto Rico. At these clinics, there will be volunteers who will conduct vision tests and optometrists performing eye exams.

The program will provide no-cost access to eye care as well as corrective eyewear to children in need across neighborhoods in North America where Pearle Vision EyeCare Centers are located.

"Most parents don't recognize that one out of every four school-aged kids has an undiagnosed vision issue," said Zarkin. "As a parent, we want to make sure that our child has the most important school supply necessary to learn and have a successful year which is clear sight and healthy eyes."

The next ABSee mobile eye care clinic making a pit stop in New York will take place in May of 2020.

Signs that parents should look out for regarding your child's vision:
  • Observe your child's behavior when they are playing or interacting or reading
  • Communicate with your child's teachers about signs your child may have a vision problem
  • Headaches after reading or homework
  • Squinting when reading or watching television
  • General discomfort

    • By getting annual eye exam at Pearle Vision, you're stopping your child's struggle and unlocking an amazing future in focus.

    ----------

    Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
    Submit a tip to Alex
    Follow Alex on Facebook
    Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
    Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessroslynhealthcommunity journalistpearle visionvisioneye careoriginals
    Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Video: Dirt bikers circle NYPD officer in gas station confrontation
    Search for woman who took 4 dogs from Bronx driveway
    City announces Outreach NYC and new deputy mayor of HHS
    NYPD officers dodge bullets outside Cypress Hills deli
    2 deadly fires in 3 days in Bayville, Long Island
    Search underway in connection to missing 25-year-old NJ woman
    AccuWeather: Warmer days to end the week
    Show More
    Teen arrested on hate crime charges in egg-throwing incidents
    Ex-Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick announces presidential bid
    Worker rescued from 100-foot McDonald's sign in Ohio
    Newborn found dead along walking path in NY wooded area
    Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
    More TOP STORIES News