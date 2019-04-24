Health & Fitness

Planet Fitness challenge allows teens to work out for free this summer

Planet Fitness is gearing up to help teens stay in shape for free this summer and win scholarship money.

The Planet Fitness "Teen Summer Challenge Scholarship Sweepstakes" is open to 15 to 18 year olds from May 15 to Sept. 1.

To enter the contest, teens will have to visit any Planet Fitness location with their parents or legal guardian and sign up.

The teens will be able to work out at any of the 1,700 Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. all summer long.

At the end of the summer, 51 teens will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship, and one teen will be awarded the grand prize of $5,000.

A total of $30,500 in scholarships will be awarded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessscholarshipgymworkoutteenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News