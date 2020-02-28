pope francis

Pope Francis, sick with an apparent cold, cancels audiences amid Italy coronavirus fears

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis canceled his official audiences Friday after apparently coming down with a cold.

The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff celebrated morning Mass as usual and greeted participants at the end. He planned to keep his private meeting schedule as planned, but decided to cancel the official audiences, the Vatican said.

The Vatican hasn't said what exactly Francis has come down with, but he was coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday Mass this week.

On Thursday, he canceled a planned trip across town to celebrate Mass with Rome priests.

His illness comes amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy that has sickened more than 650 people, almost all of them in the north. Rome had three cases, but all three recovered.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

The Argentine pope has generally enjoyed good health. He lost part of one lung as a young man because of a respiratory illness, and suffers from sciatica, which makes walking difficult.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvatican citypope franciscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POPE FRANCIS
Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent for Christians
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
Pope Francis gets stuck in elevator for 25 minutes
Vatican law: Priests, nuns must report sex abuse, cover-up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person in NYC being tested for coronavirus: Health officials
NYPD: Man follows girl into East Harlem school, gropes her
Delta plane departing NYC makes emergency landing in PHL
Walmart to launch a rival to Amazon's Prime
Global stocks fall on coronavirus fears after Wall Street plunge
AccuWeather: Windy, very cold with fair amount of sunshine
Gusty winds cause tree to fall on cars, knock out power in Queens
Show More
Overturned truck leaks diesel fuel on Staten Island Expy
Face mask sales surge despite CDC saying most don't need them
Top Marine considers removing all Confederate items from bases
New plan scraps Gateway Project, aims to repair tunnel
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
More TOP STORIES News