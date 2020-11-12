Coronavirus News: Port Chester designated orange zone as COVID-19 surge continues

coronavirus new york

PORT CHESTER, Westchester County (WABC) -- Less than a week after being designated a yellow zone due to increased coronavirus cases, the Village of Port Chester is now an orange zone, which comes with even more stringent restrictions.

An orange zone is put in place primarily in densely populated urban areas as a tight buffer zone around a red zone microcluster, but it can also be implemented independently as a warning zone.

The goal is to restrict activity to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and to provide a defined geographic area where metrics can be monitored daily to ensure the virus is not spreading.

All zone areas are subject to:
--Increased community testing efforts
--Increased enforcement and compliance efforts
--Outreach from state officials to support local containment and educational efforts
--Increased contact tracing support
--Increased public education outreach where necessary

Houses of Worship can only operate at 33% capacity or 25 people, whichever is fewer, and both indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

High-risk non-essential businesses such as gyms, fitness centers and classes, barber shops, hair salons, personal care services are closed, while remaining businesses may stay open for now and must continue to adhere to already adopted CDC guidelines and sanitary practices.

Indoor dining is suspended until further notice, with restaurants limited to outdoor dining, takeout or delivery. There is also a four person maximum per table with outdoor seating.

Food establishments must continue to adhere to already adopted CDC guidelines and sanitary practices.

All schools are closed for in person settings, and learning will be remote-only.

The Westchester County Health Department and Open Door Family Medical Center is expanding COVID-19 testing in the Village of Port Chester and is providing additional testing.

Open Door Port Chester
5 Grace Church Street
Port Chester, New York 10573

Those who wish to make an appointment should call: 914.995.7425 or visit the New York State Department of Health's website.

