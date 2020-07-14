coronavirus long island

Reopen News: Portion of road renamed 'Heroes Way' near Plainview Hospital

By Eyewitness News
PLAINVIEW, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau County officials performed a street renaming on Wednesday to honor frontline workers during the pandemic.

A portion of Old Country Road between Kalda Lane and Central Park Road was renamed "Heroes Way."

County Executive Laura Curran, County Legislator Arnold Drucker, and Plainview community leaders were all on hand for the renaming ceremony.

They say the street is a lasting tribute to the tireless efforts of healthcare and hospital workers at Plainview Hospital, the compassionate care provided by Central Island Healthcare's team of healthcare professionals, and the courageous and selfless service of first responders from the Plainview Fire Department.

"Whatever happens the rest of this crazy year 2020, we will always remember the hard working men and women who got us through this," Curran said.

The stretch of road renamed abuts each of those entities.

"Healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers fortified our community and provided the support we all needed to overcome the greatest challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," Legislator Drucker said. "They are profoundly deserving of this public tribute to their courageous service, and I am proud to join County Executive Curran and the entire Plainview community as we salute our hometown heroes."

Officials say renaming the small part of Old Country Road is the least they can do to show their appreciation.

"It's why we are renaming this road as 'Heroes Way' because here on Long Island, born out of the darkness of a once-in-a-generation pandemic, lifelong heroes emerged," said Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan.

Heroes who helped Francesca Carlow and her husband, Bruce, who were both strickened by the coronavirus.

They were treated at Plainview Hospital.

"The professional skill and personal support at this hospital, Plainview Hospital, saved our lives," Carlow said.

It also saved the lives of many, many others.



Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



