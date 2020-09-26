Coronavirus News: Positive Covid tests up for 3rd straight day in New Jersey

The state reported 760 new positive cases Saturday, pushing the cumulative total to 202,850, Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet.
Saturday's total followed two days of increases: 612 new cases reported Friday and 588 on Thursday.
Murphy said officials are most concerned about rising positive test totals in five counties: Ocean, Gloucester, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen.
Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported across the state Saturday, for a total of 14,312 since the start of the pandemic.
On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Gov. Murphy during a Facebook Live chat he was 'encouraged' New Jersey could avoid a new surge in COVID cases by reopening carefully.
