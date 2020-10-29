NYC Mayor calls COVID daily indicators 'concerning' as positive cases rise

The city's daily COVID positivity rate is at 2.70% and the 7-day average at 1.92%.
There are 81 patients hospitalized daily with 532 reported cases, just below the city's threshold of 550.
"That alone is not a number that would overwhelm us, but the growth is what worries me and we cannot allow that number to keep growing," Mayor de Blasio said. "We must be really strong at this moment."
The mayor warned against holiday travel and cautioned against big Halloween parties and indoor events.
"We've got to buckle down, we have to do things right," he said.
Mayor de Blasio added that trick-or-treating outdoors while wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing was still permitted.
The mayor had said he would close New York City schools if the seven-day average reaches 3%.
Click here find out if you are in a COVID hot spot and what new restrictions apply.
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip