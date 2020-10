Borough Park protests:Activist Heshy Tischler due in court after arrest for alleged attack on reporter

EMBED >More News Videos Stay-at-home fatigue is igniting a new battle in New York City as protesters in Brooklyn once again defied a city order and cut the locks off of playgrounds in their neighborhood.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Activist Heshy Tischler is due in court Monday after he was arrested in the alleged attack of a reporter during a demonstration protesting new restrictions in some neighborhoods of New York City.The NYPD confirmed that Harold " Heshy" Tischler was taken into custody Sunday.He is charged with inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment, stemming from an attack on a journalist by protesters from last week.Tischler somehow tweeted saying they're, "Keeping me here for the night and delayed my processing of the paperwork by the mayor and DA. Political stunt."Protesters shouted "No Heschy, no peace."Jacob Kornbluh of the Jewish Insider was roughed up last week. He was able to walk away and file a police report.Meantime, there is a lot of anger that continues over the COVID clusters shutdown in parts of New York CityBrooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will be calling for more precision in enforcement, so as to not punish the large parts of the community that are following public health guidelines.The city tweeted that it issued 62 summonses from Friday to Sunday, totaling more than $150,000 in fines.Of those summonses, 5 were to non-compliant religious congregations.Houses of worship in the red zone are limited to gatherings of 10 people.You can find your zone at NYC.gov/covidzone Over the weekend, A federal judge shot down a lawsuit brought by the Brooklyn Diocese, accusing the state of infringing on its rights."Several religious communities have said, they don't want to comply with the rules. I understand it, that's what I say is an unfortunate situation. We want to have religious ceremonies, I understand. Do you want people to die is my question," Cuomo said.