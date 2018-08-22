HEALTH & FITNESS

'Pure poison': Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil

EMBED </>More Videos

Scientist warns coconut oil is bad for your heart health

"Pure poison." Those are the words one Harvard professor is using to describe coconut oil.

Professor Karin Michaels says coconut oil is one of the worst foods you can eat because it is mostly made of saturated fatty acid, posing a greater risk than even straight lard.
Business Insider translated the professor's 50-minute German lecture titled "Coconut oil and other nutritional errors."

Last year, the American Heart Association said that too much coconut oil can raise your LDL, or bad cholesterol.

"A recent survey reported that 72% of the American public rated coconut oil as a 'healthy food' compared with 37% of nutritionists," the study said. "This disconnect between lay and expert opinion can be attributed to the marketing of coconut oil in the popular press."

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheart healthstudyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cardiac arrests rare during and after sex, study says
Study: You are hurting your heart by sitting too much
Study: Eating cheese every day may be good for you
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News