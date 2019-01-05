Two firehouses in Queens have been temporarily closed after firefighters came down with the skin infection, 'scabies.'Engine 251 in Glen Oaks and Engine 320 Ladder 167 in Auburndale are being disinfected after one firefighter at each was diagnosed.Firefighters are continuing to respond to calls in their coverage area, from nearby firehouses.Scabies is caused by tiny bugs that burrow into a person's skin and lay eggs beneath the surface.----------