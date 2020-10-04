Coronavirus News: Queens karaoke bar ordered to shut down over COVID violations

Authorities say deputies saw patrons leaving the Platinum Lounge in Flushing through a nearby junkyard.
About 40 people were found inside - many not wearing masks. There were also many people sitting at the bar with drinks and no food.
The bar does not have a liquor license.
The Platinum Lounge is the city's fifth karaoke bar to close of COVID violations in under a month.
