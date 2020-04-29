Coronavirus News: Rapid pop-up COVID-19 testing site opens in Bridgeport, Connecticut

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A new pop-up rapid coronavirus testing site opened Wednesday in Connecticut.It is located at the Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport, at 46 Albion Street.It is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., but patients must be symptomatic and/or have been exposed to a positive case.Tests are limited and will be administered via swab, with positive test results returning in a few minutes. Negative tests can take up to 15 minutes to come back.Within two hours of opening Wednesday, workers had used up the rapid testing kits provided by the state, with members of the National Guard processing them on site.The testing continued with the center switching to its own kits that will be processed in a lab and will take longer to get results.Bridgeport, Connecticut's most populous city, has recorded over 1,800 positive cases and 88 fatalities.Those numbers are fewer than in Stamford, which has the most in the state, likely because it is farther away from the epicenter of New York City.Still, the curve in Bridgeport has not yet flattened.For more information, call 203-330-6000.