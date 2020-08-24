Health & Fitness

Recall Alert: Peaches and bakery items with fresh peaches recalled by Wegman's due to Salmonella

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is recalling a variety of bulk and bagged Wegmans and Wawona brand peaches, as well as in-store produced bakery items that contain fresh peaches because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected products were sold at all Wegmans stores.

A full list of affected produce items, sold between June 1 and August 21, 2020, and bakery items, sold between August 16 and August 21, 2020, can be found on the recall page of Wegmans.com.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew jerseyconnecticutwegmansrecall
