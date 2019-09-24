Health & Fitness

Recall expanded for blood pressure medication due to potential cancer risk

A recall for blood pressure drugs has been expanded.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals says two of its blood pressure medications were found to have trace amounts of a potentially cancer-causing impurity.

The voluntary recall affects Losartan Potassium Tablets/USP and Losartan Potassium-Hydrochlorothiazide tablets.



This recall is related to the Valsartan recall that has been expanded multiple times since July, when separate lots of blood pressure medications from different companies were pulled from pharmacy shelves.

The medications all contained either Valsartan, Losartan or Irbesartan and had traces of these impurities that pose a cancer risk to users.

ONLINE: FDA Recall
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for couple after 3 women mugged in Midtown
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
Commuters save girl after dad jumps with her in front of train
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 1st elimination of the season
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
Trump out to square 'America First' with united front on Iran
UK Supreme Court rules that Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful
Show More
Video of car wanted in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Construction on Newark Airport $500M rental car facility underway
Vaccine Tracker: Find out measles vaccination rate at your school
AccuWeather: Cooler and drier Tuesday
Congress wants answers on Trump's dig for dirt on Biden
More TOP STORIES News