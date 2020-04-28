Coronavirus in North Carolina: Reopen NC administrator says she tested positive for COVID-19

Audrey Whitlock said she ended her 14-day quarantine on April 26. When asked by ABC11, she wouldn't say whether she had been tested to determine if she still has the virus. In a Facebook post on the ReOpen NC page, which has since been apparently deleted, Whitlock said she was asymptomatic.
BREAKING: A member of @TheRealReopenNC, the group leading #ReopenNC protests, confirms to @ABC11_WTVD she was an “asymptomatic COVID19 positive patient.” Asked if she attended last Tuesday’s parade, the person answered “No comment.” @ABC @NCEmergency @ncdhhs #coronavirusNC #abc11 pic.twitter.com/523a9P1pez— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 27, 2020
Reopen NC held a protest outside the North Carolina General Assembly on April 21. Our sister station ABC11 estimated a crowd size of about 300 people, and though many were not following social distancing guidelines required under Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order, no arrests were made.
When ABC11 asked whether Whitlock attended the April 21 protest, she said "no comment."
But in another Facebook post later in the day on Monday, she said she hadn't attended any protests and didn't plan to attend the one scheduled for April 28.
In a news release, the North Carolina Democratic Party communications director Austin Cook released the following statement:
"The fringe ReOpen NC group continues to demonstrate a jaw dropping lack of social responsibility and a complete disregard for our first responders and health workers on the front lines of this crisis."