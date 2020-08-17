Reopen NY: Gov. Cuomo to announce guidelines on gyms as bowling alleys open doors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6373783" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Cuomo is expected to unveil guidelines on reopening gyms in New York. In other states, gym chains have had to limit capacity and close off some of the equipment.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to unveil guidelines Monday on reopening gyms in New York.In other states, gym chains have had to limit capacity and close off some of the equipment.The CEO of Crunch Fitness tells Eyewitness News the company has spent a quarter million dollars on an air filtration system that removes coronavirus particles from the air.On Long Island, Nassau County executive Laura Curran says she's ready for gyms to reopen."With the sterilization, the investment that's made in partitions, in making sure everyone is socially distant, temperature checks, touchless sinks - you name it, they've done it," she said. "There will be limitations, but I know - like our other businesses that have reopened safely - our gyms will figure it out."Meantime, bowling alleys are now allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity, with every other lane closed. Face coverings are required.FunFest on Strickland Avenue in Mill Basin, Brooklyn is one of the bowling alleys reopening Monday after a 5-month hiatus.Bowling alleys in New York City will not be allowed to serve food because of the ongoing restriction on indoor dining.Looking ahead, Gov. Cuomo says cultural institutions like museums and aquariums can open next Monday, on August 24.