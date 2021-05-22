Coronavirus Update New York City: More than 10,000 fans expected at 1st Nets playoff game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10658409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The special explores lifting restrictions, reopening anxiety & going back to work.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will take a big step forward Saturday in its reopening efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Brooklyn Nets are ready to open their series against the Boston Celtics Saturday night as thousands will be in attendance at the Barclays Center cheering them on.There are several guidelines in place to keep the game safe - and they differ for those who are vaccinated versus unvaccinated.In New York, vaccinated/unvaccinated seating was first implemented by the New York Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum.The New York Yankees also rolled out their plan Friday night.For the Brooklyn Nets, the Barclays Center will host more than 10,000 fans.The team says over 90% of fans in the building will be vaccinated.Those in the fully vaccinated sections will not be required to wear masks while seated, but they will need to wear them in the concourses and restrooms.There will be no social distancing in those vaccinated sections.Fans in unvaccinated sections will have to provide proof of a negative COVID test before entering and maintain a six-feet social distance.Brooklyn Nets CEO John Abbamondi says he is excited for the team and players to welcome back more fans to the arena.The New York Knicks will also have a similar vaccinated/unvaccinated section for their fans at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.