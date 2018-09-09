Report: End of October is best time for flu vaccinations

As flu season approaches, health experts suggest waiting to take flu shots until the end of October, according to a new report.The advice is due to the fact that immunity provided by the flu vaccine can fade over time for most people.Getting the shot later can help ensure that its effectiveness last through the flu season, which can continue through at least March.According to experts, it takes about two weeks after getting the vaccine for the body to develop the antibodies necessary to start fighting the flu.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last year's season set new records both for the number of children who died from the flu and for flu-related hospitalizations.----------