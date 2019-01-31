HEALTH & FITNESS

Nearly half of US adults have heart or blood vessel disease, report says

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
A new report estimates that nearly half of all U.S. adults have some form of heart or blood vessel disease, a medical milestone that's mostly due to recent guidelines that expanded how many people have high blood pressure.

The American Heart Association said Thursday that more than 121 million adults had cardiovascular disease in 2016. Taking out those with only high blood pressure leaves 24 million, or 9 percent of adults, who have other forms of disease such as heart failure or clogged arteries.

Measuring the burden of diseases shows areas that need to improve, the heart association's chief science and medical officer, Dr. Mariell Jessup, said in a statement.

High blood pressure, which had long been defined as a top reading of at least 140 or a bottom one of 90, dropped to 130 over 80 under guidelines adopted in 2017. It raises the risk for heart attacks, strokes and many other problems, and only about half of those with the condition have it under control.

Being diagnosed with high blood pressure doesn't necessarily mean you need medication right away; the first step is aiming for a healthier lifestyle, even for those who are prescribed medicine. Poor diets, lack of exercise and other bad habits cause 90 percent of high blood pressure.

The report is an annual statistics update by the heart association, the National Institutes of Health and others.

Other highlights:

-Heart and blood vessel disease is linked to 1 of every 3 deaths in the United States and kills more Americans than all forms of cancer and respiratory diseases like pneumonia combined.

-Certain groups have higher rates than others; 57 percent of black women and 60 percent of black males.

-Coronary heart disease, or clogged or hardened arteries, caused 43 percent of cardiovascular deaths in the U.S., followed by stroke (17 percent), high blood pressure (10 percent) and heart failure (9 percent).

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthheart diseasemedical
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Cancer nurse overcomes medical challenge of her own
FDNY bone marrow donors give the gift of life
7 On Your Side secures long overdue disability benefit
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man accused of faking slip and fall at NJ business
Cause revealed after woman gets stuck in NYC elevator for 3 days
Massive fire destroys paper plant in NJ, closing some schools
Search for missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Woman says water poured on baby's face was 'payback for waking me up'
Federal government intervenes for NYCHA reform
Water main break floods UWS intersection
Show More
Engineer: 'Swiss cheese' holes in Bronx bridge need immediate repair
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people
Knicks agree to trade sending All-Star Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas
More News