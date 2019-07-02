Health & Fitness

UNMC researchers announce major step toward possible cure for HIV

OMAHA, Neb. -- Scientists made major medical announcement Tuesday involving an important step toward a possible cure for HIV.

Researchers say a "cure for HIV is possible" after they were able to eliminate the virus responsible for AIDS from living animals.

Researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Temple University say they used a combination of two different therapies to eliminate HIV for the first time from the genomes of infected mice.

"We are celebrating the idea that HIV has the potential now to be eliminated," said Dr. Howard Gendelman, chairman of UNMC's pharmacology and experimental neuroscience department and a senior investigator on the study.

"We never thought that even with the vaccines and trials that HIV could be eliminated, but today things have changed."

The study shows scientists used CRISPR-Cas9 based gene editing technology and a therapeutic treatment called LASER ART on infected humanized mice.

Researchers say the breakthrough provides a pathway to future studies in humans.

The study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communication.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnebraskahivmiceaidsmedical researchanimalsresearch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sterling to end 30-year streak of calling every Yankees game
Bag of human bones found hanging at NJ snack stand
Moment of silence to honor Tyler Skaggs at Angels-Rangers game
Woman licks inside of ice cream tub, returns it to freezer in viral video
Nike cancels 'Betsy Ross flag' shoes after Kaepernick voices concerns: WSJ
Trader Joe's, Green Giant fresh vegetables recalled over Listeria
86-year-old man charged in NJ retirement community murder
Show More
Grandma and Grandpa share their secrets to long-lasting love
Police: Carjacking suspect chased, caught by good Samaritans
Police: Teen shot in schoolyard may be linked to cab robberies
2 men shot by police in NJ while allegedly setting off fireworks
NYC bike lane plan would eliminate 400 parking spaces on UWS
More TOP STORIES News