Researchers: Later school start times help teens sleep better

More research supports the idea that a later school start time would help teenagers sleep better.

The new research published by Oxford University Press, done in Singapore, found that by delaying the start time, teenagers were able to sleep more and were in a better mood.

During the study, the school start time was delayed by 45-minutes, so instead of starting at 7:30 a.m., students began class at 8:15 a.m.

Just one month out, students reported 23 more minutes in bed, feeling more refreshed and being in a better mood. The same was found after nine months.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends teenagers get 8.5 to 9.5 hours of sleep a night.

