Coronavirus

Retail Rescue: Deals and Steals

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC 7 is working to help save small businesses that are suffering greatly due to forced shutdowns from the pandemic.

Retail Rescue: Deals and Steals is a half hour special dedicated to this cause.

Join Sam Champion and Tory Johnson for the show airing on WABC-TV on Saturday, May 9th at 7:00 p.m.

We've partnered with companies to offer deals and discounts of at least 50% that will be only available for 24 hours to our viewers.

You'll hear from business owners impacted by this loss of business and learn about these small companies that are the backbone of our economy.

An encore presentation of the show will air on Sunday, May 10th at 5:30 a.m.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City

Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew jerseyconnecticutnew york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirusretail rescuecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips
Funeral home that stored bodies in trucks has license suspended
CEO gives $1.6M made in stock market to employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Funeral home that stored bodies in trucks has license suspended
Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Walmart, FedEx, Target plan walkout
Mayor announces first city streets opening to the public
Anderson Cooper welcomes baby boy!
Mayor de Blasio says, 'We cannot let up now'
Show More
Warm weather presents challenges as NJ parks, golf courses reopen
MTA bus service will be free during subway cleaning shutdown
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
Trees, power lines down as storms move through NJ
Javits Center hospital closing; treated 1,000+ amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News