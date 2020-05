MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC 7 is working to help save small businesses that are suffering greatly due to forced shutdowns from the pandemic. Retail Rescue: Deals and Steals is a half hour special dedicated to this cause.Join Sam Champion and Tory Johnson for the show airing on WABC-TV on Saturday, May 9th at 7:00 p.m.We've partnered with companies to offer deals and discounts of at least 50% that will be only available for 24 hours to our viewers.You'll hear from business owners impacted by this loss of business and learn about these small companies that are the backbone of our economy.An encore presentation of the show will air on Sunday, May 10th at 5:30 a.m.