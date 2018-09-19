HEALTH & FITNESS

Retired FDNY firefighter John Elges dies of 9/11-related cancer

A retired FDNY firefighter has died from cancer linked to his time at Ground Zero.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
John Elges was cited three times for bravery during his 24 years as a New York City firefighter before he retired in 2009.

John Elges was cited three times for bravery during his 24 years as a New York City firefighter before he retired in 2009.

A wake will be held Thursday and Friday, followed by a funeral Saturday at St. Ignatius Martyr Church in Long Beach.

More than 180 members of the FDNY have died of 9/11-related illnesses.

Related Topics:
health9-11september 11thfdnyfirefighter killedNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
