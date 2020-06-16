Reopen News: Revamped LIRR app tells riders which train cars are crowded

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road rolled out a new LIRR TrainTime app, which provides riders with real-time information on train capacity to aid with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.LIRR President Phil Eng and Chief Innovation Officer Will Fischer demonstrated the app's features at Jamaica LIRR Station Tuesday.Eng and Fisher say the app provides real-time information so riders can adhere to social distancing rules and feel more comfortable while commuting.Riders waiting at train stations can get real-time information on which train cars are full and which ones are less crowded, with the app leading the rider towards the less crowded car.--