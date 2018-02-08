Robot helps Long Island man walk again

A patient on Long Island who suffers from a condition that impairs his ability to walk is on his feet again - all thanks to a robot.Seventy-year-old James Gallagher, of Farmingdale, was discharged Thursday from Glen Cove Hospital with the assistance of a machine that simulates walking and climbing."I'm proud that I'm able to do this and focus on it and get better," he said.This type of machine, called the G-EO System robot, is the only one being used in New York. There are seven machines in service in the United States.----------