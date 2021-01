Coronavirus NY: Rockland County out of vaccines, highlights fears of shortage

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Rockland County has run out of COVID-19 vaccines, and officials don't know when they can get more, highlighting fears of a shortage as municipalities ramp up efforts to vaccinate their eligible citizens.The Department of Health says it has administered all of the 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine that it received from the state last week.Officials say they have requested more, but the Rockland County Executive Ed Day's office says there's been no word as to how many doses will be sent or when they will arrive -- which they say makes it difficult to plan for actually vaccinating people."We're not accepting appointments until we have the vaccine in hand and know exactly how many doses we're working with," a statement read.The health department administered the 1,000 doses over the course of three days."We are ready, willing, and able to assist New York State's vaccination efforts in whatever way we are called upon to do so," the agency wrote in a Facebook post. "But we need NYS to provide us with more vaccine to keep these efforts going."The full list of those who are currently eligible in Phases 1a and 1b, including many new subcategories, is available here