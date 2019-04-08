Rockland County officials discuss new strategies to stop measles outbreak

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Rockland County leaders are set to discuss new strategies to stop the measles outbreak.
The meeting comes after a judge lifted the county's state of emergency.
The state of emergency had banned all unvaccinated children from public places for 30 days.
The judge said the 166 cases of measles didn't rise to the level of an epidemic since it only impacted less than .05% of the population.
Also by law, emergency declarations are only allowed to last five days.
The judge's ruling ended the state of emergency.
"I'm hopeful we are not going to be forced to wait to see people get infected, to see children or pregnant women get infected and see serious consequences to their lives," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.
Day argued that a separate health department order that banned unvaccinated children from schools with less than a 95% vaccination rate does remain in place.
Attorneys for parents disagree and both sides are back in court next week.
