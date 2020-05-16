Coronavirus News: Long Island running group hit the hills in fight against COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- A running club on Long Island is taking their passion for running and turning it into a project to help frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus.The group is running to raise money, and then buying and delivering food for heroes.At more than 300 feet in elevation, the Selden Hills Warriors run some of the toughest hills on Long Island."It's very hilly," Selden Hills Warriors Founder Lou Lafleur said. "It's totally unique compared to what the rest of Long Island is, which is basically flat."But with group runs on hold and races postponed, this group has turned its focus towards helping others -- those on the COVID-19 frontlines with a campaign they call "Giving Train."Several times a week, after receiving donations, different members deliver meals and snacks to hospitals, urgent care facilities, pharmacies, post offices, food pantries and more.The Selden Hills Warriors were recently recognized by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, also a runner, for their acts of kindness as the "giving train" continues to motor on.