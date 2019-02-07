There's a health alert at Rutgers University. A student at the New Brunswick campus has been diagnosed with contagious bacterial meningitis.The student was hospitalized on Monday.The university and state health officials are contacting people who had close contact with the student and offering antibiotic treatment.Once diagnosed, meningitis is treatable but quick medical attention is very important.Signs and symptoms of meningococcal disease could include high fever, headache, stiff neck, and a rash. These symptoms can develop over several hours, or they may take one to two days.Meningococcal disease is typically transmitted through close personal contact such as coughing, sharing drinks, kissing or being in close proximity for an extended period of time.----------