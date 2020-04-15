Coronavirus News: Saliva testing to begin in New Jersey

This type of testing is being done for the first time after the FDA approved it.
They're promising coronavirus results within minutes.
That should dramatically increase the number of people who can get tested.
Governor Phil Murphy is among those emphasizing a need for expanded testing before we can reopen the economy.
This saliva test is supposed to also keep the health professionals safe - no more leaning into cars to get a swab up someone's nose or back into their throat.
The testing site is located outside the DMA at 33 Kilmer Road in Edison. You must make an appointment online before you go and you must be a resident of Middlesex County.
