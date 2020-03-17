Coronavirus Update: Scramble for hospital beds, equipment as virus spreads in New York

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that demand for hospital beds in New York state could outstrip current capacity by tens of thousands when cases of the coronavirus reaches an expected peak in 45 days.Cuomo revealed the projections as confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus statewide shot up to more than 1,300. There were 264 hospitalizations.[Ads /]For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.State and city officials are taking extraordinary efforts to avoid a worst-case scenario by slowing the spread of the virus. New York has jointly ordered the closings of bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses with New Jersey and Connecticut, and Cuomo said the states could coordinate more limitations."It is likely that we will take more efforts to reduce the spread by reducing the density," Cuomo said at a news conference.Officials are also scrambling to increase the number of hospital beds in New York from 53,000, with 3,000 ICU beds.Cuomo said the at the current rate of spread, the state would need 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds and 18,600 to 37,200 ICU beds"The numbers are daunting," Cuomo said.[Ads /]On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is in a "race against time" to add more than 8,000 hospital beds to help meet an expected spike in coronavirus patients.The beds will come from a shuttered hospital, a yet-to-open nursing home and other facilities around the city, the mayor said.[Ads /]