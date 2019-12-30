Health & Fitness

Seattle schools warn students they wouldn't be allowed back to class unless they are vaccinated

By ABC7.com staff
SEATTLE, Wash. -- Seattle school officials warned students they wouldn't be allowed back to class after winter break unless they have all their vaccinations.

Earlier this year, Washington state voted to get rid of the personal exemption for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine after a measles outbreak sickened 87 people.

RELATED: New state law will make it harder to get exemptions from measles vaccine

Approximately 2,000 Seattle students don't have the required shots.
The district is hosting free immunization clinics to get everyone up to date.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has one of the highest exemption rates within school districts in California.

MORE: Widespread flu activity reported in California. Is it too late to get a flu shot?

Over the last year, figures show that nearly 400 schools in the LAUSD had kindergarten immunization rates that didn't meet the recommended 95 percent rate for herd immunity .
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonvaccineshealthback to schoolsocietymeaslesmumps
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: What we know about the suspect
LIVE | NY area leaders vow action after 'senseless' Hanukkah attack
NY woman named Powerball 'First Millionaire of 2020' finalist
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Rideshare driver, passenger shot in Brooklyn
LIST: Top 10 baby names of the decade
Show More
Zac Efron says he 'bounced back' from illness in Papua New Guinea
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
AccuWeather Alert: Soaking rainfall
New Year's Eve ball passes test ahead of Times Square celebration
More TOP STORIES News