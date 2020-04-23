Coronavirus

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of coronavirus

BOSTON, Massachusetts -- The oldest brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Donald Reed Herring, has died from the coronavirus, the Massachusetts senator said Thursday.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said her brother died Tuesday evening. He spent his career in the military after joining the U.S. Air Force at the age of 19 and was "charming and funny, a natural leader," Warren tweeted.

"I'm grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time-and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I'll miss you dearly my brother," she said.

The Boston Globe reported that Herring, 86, died in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after testing positive for the virus.

Herring flew B-47 and B-52 bombers for the Air Force, and flew 288 combat missions in Vietnam, the newspaper reported. He served as a B-52 squadron pilot and a squadron aircraft commander before retiring in 1973 as a lieutenant colonel.

"What made him extra special was his smile-quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him," Warren said.

SEE ALSO:

Amy Klobuchar's husband John Bessler tests positive for coronavirus

Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettscoronaviruselizabeth warrenu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
1 in 5 NYC residents tested for antibodies is positive, Cuomo says
NY cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
Lawmakers, many in masks, debate mammoth new COVID-19 aid package
'Sing Street' stars waiting for Broadway debut amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
1 in 5 NYC residents tested for antibodies is positive, Cuomo says
Antibody study finds 13.9% positive in NY
Coronavirus pushes US unemployment to highest since Depression
'Coronavirus is alive and well and living in NYC,' mayor says
Want to work? "Take a job as an essential worker," Cuomo says
101-year-old woman survives COVID-19 on Long Island
Show More
2020 NFL Draft: An important one for Giants and Jets
Symptoms linger for many COVID-19 patients after negative test
'Sing Street' stars waiting for Broadway debut amid pandemic
FBI raids Lakewood business for medical supplies
Search for man who raped teen girl behind Queens building
More TOP STORIES News