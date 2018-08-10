Shake up your workout routine at these 5 new Pilates studios in New York City

The Fit Loft
53 Bridge St., Suite 201, Dumbo
Photo: The Fit Loft/Yelp
The Fit Loft is a dance studio and yoga and Pilates spot located at 53 Bridge St., Suite 201. Its website describes its mission to "make fitness accessible and not intimidating" by offering a variety of classes at convenient times.
The studio's Friday-only Pilates classes offer a low-impact core strengthening and flexibility workout similar to yoga, but with more movement and intensity. On other days, the focus is vinyasa yoga at levels from beginner to advanced.
The studio offers changing rooms, free use of yoga mats, and cubbies for personal belongings. Patrons can usually buy classes singly or in packs of five or ten, but the studio is currently offering a special intro deal on unlimited classes for one week. (Take a look at the full schedule here.)
The Fit Loft's current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users in its early days.
"The workout was easy to follow, challenging and fun!" wrote Yelper Isabel F., who reviewed The Fit Loft on August 5. "The place is nice and clean and provided all the equipment, such as yoga mats, yoga blocks, rings for Pilates, and weights."
"This is the cutest studio! It's cozy, with lots of natural light coming in through the big windows - I love the industrial chic touches everywhere," Yelper Mariya D. agreed. "There's plenty of space to stretch out so you don't feel too tight like in some yoga studios."
The Fit Loft is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Form50 Fitness
31-57 31st St., Astoria
Photo: Form50 Fitness/Yelp
Form50 Fitness is a gym focused on cardio classes utilizing Megaformer fitness machines in the Pilates-based Lagree method. Located at 31-57 31st St. in Astoria, it describes its classes as "slow, controlled movements using balance and resistance for a workout that challenges your body and mind."
In general, Lagree classes are similar to Pilates, but use slower movements involving more muscles at a time for shorter and higher-intensity workouts. The studio sells classes singly, in packs, or as an unlimited monthly membership. (You can take a look at the full schedule of classes here.)
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Form50 Fitness has been a hit with users so far.
"The classes are hard but the instructors make it really fun and the studio is beautiful," wrote Yelper Nicole C. on August 4 of the Lagree classes.
Erica S. noted, "I have taken two classes since the studio has opened up this Saturday and I leave feeling super challenged and accomplished. It is a workout that pushes you to work hard in a safe environment. The instructors give each person in class the proper attention, improving form when needed."
Form50 Fitness is open from 6:30-10:30 a.m., 12:30-1:30 p.m., and 5:30-8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on weekends.
Flow Pilates
690 Jefferson Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant
Photo: Shelby V./Yelp
Flow Pilates is a Pilates spot that offers small group classes as well as private sessions. Located at 690 Jefferson Ave., it focuses on mat and springboard Pilates rather than Reformer machine Pilates.
In addition to open level and intermediate levels for both springboard and mat classes, Flow offers pre- and post-natal classes especially for pregnant women and new mothers. Clients can purchase classes individually or in packs of two, five or ten. (You can check out the full schedule here.)
Flow Pilates currently holds five stars out of one reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
"They have both springboard classes and mat classes and the small class size allows the instructor to give you personal attention," wrote Yelper Shelby V. on May 1. "The studio was very clean and inviting."
Flow Pilates is open daily; you can check the class schedule here for full hours.
BK Pilates
406 Broadway, Floor 2, Tribeca
Photo: BK Pilates/Yelp
BK Pilates is the third branch of a Pilates-specific studio with two previous outposts in Brooklyn and the Flatiron District. Located at 406 Broadway, Floor 2, Tribeca, it offers both group and private classes, as we recently reported.
The studio has both Reformer classes (a total body workout incorporating stretching and strengthening), and Tower classes, which focus on one area of the body at a time. Users can buy classes individually or in packs of ten or 20. (You can take a peek at the full schedule here.)
BK Pilates currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response so far.
"I've gone to the 23rd St. location a lot, but this location is much more roomier and beautiful (can't beat high ceilings and huge windows)," said Yelper Gianni L., who reviewed BK Pilates on June 20. "For those unfamiliar with BK Pilates- you definitely feel the burn in a safe, and educated way."
"There are just enough machines so it's not crazy difficult to get into a class, but class sizes are still small enough that you receive individualized attention," Amy M. noted, and said of the classes themselves: "Lots of focus on form, good mix of moves to strengthen different areas, and overall a challenging class."
BK Pilates is open from 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Music Box Fitness
2634 Ocean Ave., Floor 5, Sheepshead Bay
Photo: Music Box Fitness/Yelp
Music Box Fitness is a newly renovated all-ages pilates, yoga and barre studio located at 2634 Ocean Ave. in Sheepshead Bay. Its Pilates options include mat sessions, Fitball classes, and its signature Pilates Barre workouts.
Pilates Barre workouts combine ballet, weights and Pilates. The first drop-in class is free for new clients, following which they can buy classes singly, in packs of ten, or through a one-, three- or six-month unlimited membership. (You can look over the full schedule here.)
The newly reopened studio has just one review on Yelp, giving it five stars.
Yelper Peter H., who reviewed Music Box Fitness on March 24, wrote, "Our kids take dance and music lessons at Music Box and they really enjoy them. Glad they've started Pilates and yoga classes as well. Great and very friendly management and staff."
Music Box Fitness is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.