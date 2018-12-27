HEALTH & FITNESS

Confirmed cases of flu rising across New York state

EMBED </>More Videos

There has been a sharp rise in flu cases in New York state.

ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
The Cuomo administration says the number of confirmed cases of influenza is rising across New York state, with more than 5,400 people coming down with the illness so far this season.

The state Department of Health says as of Thursday new cases of flu have been reported in 58 counties, including the five boroughs of New York City. Only Wyoming, Yates, Seneca and Hamilton counties are not reporting any cases yet.

Officials say the number of people hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed flu was 363 this past week, a 41 percent increase over the previous week. So far this season more than 1,300 people have been hospitalized with the flu.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging flu vaccinations for all New Yorkers six months of age and older.

"With an increase in flu cases in every corner of this state, I want to remind New Yorkers who have not been vaccinated against the flu that it is not too late to take this critical action," Governor Cuomo said. "Flu season is in full-swing, and as the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, we must do everything we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones."

Last week, State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker declared that influenza is prevalent in New York State. This announcement put into effect a regulation requiring that healthcare workers who are not vaccinated against influenza wear surgical or procedure masks in areas where patients are typically present.

In addition to getting a flu shot and staying home when sick, the state also had some guidelines for practicing good hand-hygiene:

--Unlike some viruses, influenza is easily killed by soap and hot water.

--Wash your hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds to protect yourself from germs and avoid spreading them to others.
--Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to use when soap and water are not available. Choose a product with at least 60 percent alcohol.
--Do not cough or sneeze into your hands. Instead, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue. People with the flu are infectious for up to 7 days after symptoms begin.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluhealthNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
Really? Study says booze, being fat could be key to long life
Patients at NJ surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
Start the New Year fit with Jillian Michaels' 'The Six Keys'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
High gas levels lead FDNY to suspected marijuana grow house
Bronx thieves wanted for stealing $200K by cutting holes in walls
NYPD transit officer explains keeping his cool during subway incident
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way for Friday
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
Chicago college student reported missing comes forward
Baby named after the LIE, and here's why
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Show More
Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested after alleged antics on bus
Ex-Santa arrested after bodies of 2 kids found buried in yard
Exclusive: NYPD prepares for NYE in Times Square
Fire rips through church in New Rochelle days after Christmas
Pedestrian injured by driver turning into Bronx driveway
More News