Shocking video shows huge crowd at Chainsmokers concert in Hamptons, Long Island

SOUTHAMPTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is lashing out after video showed a massive crowds gathered in front of the stage at a Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons.Cuomo says he is "appalled" and confirmed the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into "egregious social distancing violations.""We have no tolerance for the illegal reckless endangerment of public health," reads the governor's Monday night tweet.The Saturday night concert - called "Safe & Sound" - was billed as a charity drive-in show with 500 cars and an estimated 2,000 people. It is also where Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman's band performed.Cuomo shared a social media video, which has over 6 million views, that showed crowds of people standing and swaying near the stage. The video shows attendees who appeared to be wearing masks, but many individuals were standing closer than 6 feet (2 meters)."Drive-ins are drive-ins," Cuomo said during his teleconference call Tuesday. "You are in your car, you drive in, you stay in your car and you watch the concert, like drive-in movies. I'm old enough to remember them. That is not what the concert was in the Hamptons."Secretary to the Governor Melissa de Rosa reiterated the 50% cap on mass gatherings still exists, and its socially distanced for different regions of the state that are in phase 4. Drive-in movie theaters are still allowed."It's a nice thing to be able to go outside, but obviously what we saw over the weekend was not a drive-in movie theater," she said. "So if similar things are happening in the state, they should see what happened in the Hamptons and be forewarned."Cuomo said the state is taking the incident very seriously and added that both the town and village of Southampton are now open to facing criminal violations.The state health commissioner has demanded the town report what exactly happened and why a permit was issued as part of the investigation.Below is the letter from NY State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker: