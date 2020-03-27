Coronavirus News:

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is now the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city's hospital workers are in desperate need of medical equipment, most importantly protective shield face masks or PPE's.Two graphic and display companies, Duggal Visual Solutions, and Bednark Studio Inc. located in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, decided to partner together to manufacture PPE' masks.In four days, they turned their businesses into a war-like effort.Operating under the slogan "Making things better together," Michael Duggal and Michael Bednark were able to bring back workers who had been laid off due to the pandemic and make these face shields in the kind of quantities needed for medical staff and first responders."In 24 hours, it was an amazing collaboration between Duggal and Bednark," said DuggalDuggal and Bednark have a plan to produce 360,000 pieces PPE's."Our first 50,000 will ship on Saturday, and another 70,000 ships on Tuesday," said Duggal.Mayor de Blasio toured the companies warehouse on Thursday and watched the herculean effort to assemble the masks for a grateful city."This is just an inspiring, beautiful effort, and we're going to make sure New Yorkers see a lot about this and understand how powerful this is," said de Blasio."Last week, we were firing. This week we are hiring. We've had a response from 300 people and a waitlist of over 100 people," said Duggal.The mayor is hoping to see more of this type of effort."We need more of that coming. You're going to see a surgical mask, gloves, surgical gowns, all sorts of things being made right here in New York City manufactured right here to protect our fellow New Yorkers.