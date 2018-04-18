Should you be brushing with charcoal toothpaste?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3109754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has more on the charcoal craze.

I finally gave in to the (activated) charcoal craze. The beauty trend exploded from face masks and detox drinks, to toothpaste.It's a bizarre idea, but I figured there must be a reason it's been trending like crazy.The idea is it works as a magnet for the bad stuff. If you're drinking it, it should remove toxins.If you're putting it on your face, it's promised to pull the dirt and oil from your pores.And if you're using it to whiten your teeth, it's meant to pull the surface stains right off so you can flash those pearly whites!I am a big coffee drinker and a red wine lover, so I figured if anyone would see a difference, it would be me!For 7 days, I ditched my usual minty toothpaste for a black, gritty powder.If you've been thinking about giving it a try, look no further! I did all the testing for you.