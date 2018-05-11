GLAM LAB

Sleeping beauty tests an overnight face mask...is it worth it?

EMBED </>More Videos

Sleeping beauty tests an overnight face mask... is it worth it? (1 of 9)

Sleeping beauty tests an overnight face mask... is it worth it?

I struggle to get in a good night's sleep majority of the week so, why not let a mask do all the work for me while I get my beauty rest? (wabc)

Johanna C. Trupp
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Overnight masks: Yay or nay? I struggle to get in a good night's sleep the majority of the week, so why not let a mask do all the work for me while I get my beauty rest?

I checked out a new Sound Sleep Cocoon from Dermalogica. The gel-cream has a ton of active ingredients promised to leave you with fresh, glowing skin by the next morning.

Check out the video to see how this overnight mask fares the test in Glam Lab.

When a mask just doesn't seem to cut it ... check out these tips to make sure you're always getting your beauty rest!

Your skin really wants you to get your eight hours. Did you know that five hours or fewer a night can lead to more wrinkles and drier skin? And great sleep starts with a great mattress.
  • Sleeping helps your complexion, believe it or not. When you're asleep, your body boosts blood flow to your skin. So you can wake up to a perfect, non-pale glow-on a comfy mattress.
  • A good night's sleep feels sooo much better than being asked if you're tired. Puffy eyes are one of the first traits of someone who's under-slept, so get your eight hours on a perfect mattress.
  • Healthy hair starts with a full eight hours. Not getting enough Z's can lead to hair loss, breakage, split ends and even lack of growth. And it all starts with a comfy mattress.
  • Your heart hearts sleep. Getting enough sleep can help you maintain a healthy weight, and it's good for your heart. And perfect sleep starts with the perfect mattress.
  • Getting enough sleep can make you smile-literally. Being short on sleep can cause the corners of your mouth to droop. So sleep on the perfect mattress. And smile.

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthglam labbeauty & lifestylebeautyGlamSquadabc7 originalsoriginalsskin careManhattanNew YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
What is dermaplaning?
The hair extensions all of the celebs get
Must know tips from one of NYC's best hair colorists
Summer fashion trends: Fanny packs, fringe and power suits
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
More glam lab
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News