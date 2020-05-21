Coronavirus News: Small steps forward in NJ

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Neiman Marcus has filed for bankruptcy and Lord and Taylor is rumored to be nearing liquidation, but there are some signs of hope.Garden State Plaza will begin allowing more than 20 stores to offer curbside pick-up on Thursday.You must coordinate your purchase with the store in advance, online or on the phone. Customers must park in one of the designated spaces and they'll bring purchases to them.In Newark, where the coronavirus spread has been especially bad, expect news on how it will reopen from Mayor Ras Baraka.A press conference is set for noon.The mayor says pick-up service did not work in Newark. They had to shut it down because it was "a disaster.""First of all, you can't go downtown and try on sneakers in front of the store. People can't bring you items out of the store and stay do you want this. You have to call the store, just like you do any online service. Call up, pick what you want and they bring it to your door right there," Baraka said.The mayor's initiative, Be Still Mondays, where people are encouraged to stay home every Monday will continue until at least June 1.