Coronavirus News: Social distancing to be enforced in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Social distancing will now be enforced in Hempstead, Nassau County's epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak.

Village of Hempstead Trustee for Emergency Services Waylyn Hobbs and Hempstead police will announce the new enforcement measures to help stop the spread of the virus Monday afternoon.

Officials say there are more than 350 cases of the virus in Hempstead, New York state's largest village, as the epicenter of the pandemic moves to Long Island.

Officials will announce new restrictions for the region's densest downtown areas, especially near Nassau County's largest NICE bus hub and the Hempstead Long Island Rail Road.

They say residents have ignored social distancing recommendations, continuing to congregate in parks and downtown areas, which has aided the spread of the virus.

