Some New Yorkers will have to be re-vaccinated due to improperly stored dosages

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Some COVID vaccines administered at New York state's mass vaccination site at Jones Beach State Park had exceeded the permitted temperature, officials announced Monday.All those who received the improperly stored vaccine on February 15 have been notified and have had a new shot rescheduled.The vaccine was being transported in insulated coolers to waiting cars on a particularly cold day when a worker noticed the temperature in one cooler dropping close to the lower threshold.The well-intentioned worker attempted to increase the temperature, and it inadvertently exceeded the upper threshold.Experts say there is no health risk from receiving the ineffective shot, and an official told Eyewitness News it was an honest mistake."New Yorkers' health and safety is our top priority, and due to this vaccine's very specific temperature sensitivity, we have a process in place to identify if any temperature excursions occur," New York State Department of Health Public Information Officer Jill Montag said. "This process worked, allowing us to quickly pinpoint this issue, identify the extremely small number of individuals impacted, and immediately begin taking action. The Department of Health has determined there was no health risk to New Yorkers, and we have contacted everyone involved to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible."The issue impacted 81 out of the 1,379 doses administered at Jones Beach that day, and overall, tens of thousands of doses have been administered at Jones Beach and 3 million statewide without issue.